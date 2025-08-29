Four nationally ranked teams to face off in Pittsburgh for Women’s College Volleyball Showcase

PITTSBURGH — Big-time volleyball is coming to Pittsburgh Sunday and Monday.

Four nationally ranked teams will meet up in The State Farm Women’s College Volleyball Showcase at PPG Paints Arena. The showcase features No. 2 Penn State, No. 3 Pitt, No. 13 Arizona State and No. 25 TCU.

This event marks the first time since 2019 that the Panthers will play at PPG Paints. The match will be broadcast nationally on FOX and FS1.

The Panthers are coming off two losses to ranked teams in the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Lincoln, Neb. They lost to top-ranked Nebraska in four sets. The team took Florida to five sets before losing.

Pitt and the reigning National Player of the Year Olivia Babcock begin the showcase against TCU Sunday at 2 p.m. The Horned Frogs return Becca Kelley, who was on the 2025 All-Big 12 Rookie team. She’s the sister of Pitt’s Bre Kelley.

The second game of the night involved the reigning national champions, Penn State. They’ll take on Arizona State at 5 p.m.

The event concludes on Monday with Pitt taking on Arizona State at 5 p.m., with Penn State and TCU following at 7 p.m.

