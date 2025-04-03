Four Pittsburghers rank among Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s billionaires

PITTSBURGH — A wealth of new records comes with the release of Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s billionaires — 902 are based in the U.S., a new high for the 39th annual list, and among them are four business leaders who reside in the Pittsburgh area, the largest local representation to date.

Three have previously been on Forbes’ list. They, their rank and estimated wealth, according to the publication, are:

Edward Stack and family, No. 673, $5.1 billion; Thomas Tull, No. 979, $3.7 billion; and Maggie Hardy, No. 1015, $3.6 billion.

The newcomer is Luis von Ahn, No. 2790, $1.2 billion. At 46, he is the youngest of the local billionaires.

