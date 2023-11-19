Fourth quarter magic runs out: Steelers lose to Browns on last-minute FG

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ fourth-quarter magic finally ran out.

Faced with yet another tight game, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense had two chances to manufacture a go-ahead drive and were unable to. After keeping the Cleveland Browns off the scoreboard for the entire second half, the Steelers defense finally relented, with Dustin Hopkins kicking a 34-yard field goal in the final seconds to lead the Browns to a 13-10 victory over the Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

After two straight weeks of getting off to a fast start, the Steelers spent most of the afternoon digging themselves out of an early hole.

Cleveland punted after taking the opening kickoff but left the Steelers inside their own five-yard line. Pickett was nearly sacked for a safety on the first play of the game by Myles Garrett. Najee Harris barely got out of the end zone on the next play, and the Steelers were fortunate to punt.

