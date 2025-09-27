Fox Chapel kicker sets school record, comes a yard short of breaking WPIAL record

Fox Chapel’s Harran Zureikat is learning the ultimate skill for any great kicker: the ability to kick in any condition.

When both practice fields are taken, the senior sometimes kicks on Fox Chapel’s baseball field, banking footballs off the scoreboard.

“My biggest thing is consistency,” Zureikat said. “I want to try to make every field goal that I have.”

Along with finding that consistency, Zureikat also has a record-setting distance. His 45-yard field goal in 2024 set a Fox Chapel record.

Friday night, he broke his own record with a 54-yarder, just one yard shy of the WPIAL record.

Zureikat is another athlete in a long line of top-tier WPIAL talent, but it’s not too often a local kicker is recognized as the best in the country.

He was named the nation’s top kicker by the Kohl’s Scholarship Camp and earned a spot in the Under Armour Next All-America Game.

“Especially from the transition from soccer to football, feeling like I didn’t know what I was doing, it definitely took maybe three or four camps to build up that confidence, but now I feel like it’s unbreakable,” he said, “So, it’s really helped me.”

Zureikat credits his camp experiences with both his improvement and his exposure.

Division I programs came calling, and Zureikat found his new home at the University of Georgia.

“You get a really winning feel at the program,” he said. “You get it the second you step on campus. Everyone there is amazing. The coaching staff has been really great in recruiting me, staying with me for a year, and they have the best position that I’m walking into.”

While representing the WPIAL in the SEC is a source of pride, it’s just as much about representing his parents, who immigrated from Jordan.

They all learned the ropes of college recruitment together, traveling from camp to camp, all to help Zureikat reach his dreams.

“They’re really proud of me. They’re supporting me a lot. I cannot do this without them,” he said, “It definitely means a lot. Getting to represent the place that I’ve grown up my whole life, kids that I’ve been with my whole life. You just try to go out there and make everyone proud.”

