Fox Chapel School District hosts 36th annual telethon

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Fox Chapel Area School District students held their 36th annual telethon on Dec. 23, raising $101,001. This event has helped accumulate over $1,379,497 for various charities over the past 36 years.

The funds raised during the telethon will benefit Fox Families Care, a local organization dedicated to helping children and families in need within the Fox Chapel Area School District. This year, donations were matched by anonymous donors up to $50,000, significantly amplifying the total collected.

Students from all six schools in the Fox Chapel Area School District participated in the telethon, which included Fairview, Hartwood, Kerr, O’Hara elementaries, Dorseyville Middle School and Fox Chapel Area High School. The involvement of these schools demonstrates a strong community commitment to supporting local families in need.

The telethon was coordinated by the Fox Leadership Council and video production students from Fox Chapel Area High School, highlighting the leadership and creative capabilities of the students. This teamwork was essential in planning and producing the event that received substantial community support.

The telethon was broadcast on the Swift Fox Media YouTube Channel, allowing the community to engage with the event remotely.

Fox Families Care collaborates with the Fox Chapel Area School District and various community partners to address the needs of local children and families. This organization works to bridge the gap between community needs and available resources, making a significant impact on the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group