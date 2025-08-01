Fox Rothschild sets moving date for downtown Pittsburgh office relocation

PITTSBURGH — Fox Rothschild is relocating its downtown Pittsburgh office from 500 Grant Street to Six PPG Place on August 8-10, Michael Syme, office managing partner, confirmed on Tuesday.

“It’s tours today and tomorrow,” Syme said. “Those that have been there really like it.”

Fox Rothschild is Pittsburgh’s 26th-largest law firm, according to the List published by the Business Times on Jan. 17, ranked by the number of local attorneys. Footprint-wide, it counts about 1,018.

The new digs — home to more than 50 employees including 36 lawyers — are open and airy, plus all the offices are the same size. You can’t open a door and immediately identify it as a partner’s office due to the dimensions, Syme said.

