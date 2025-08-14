Fragasso Financial Advisors names new CEO as founder steps into chairman role

Robert Fragasso, who’s led his namesake investment management and financial planning firm since 1972, on Tuesday announced via Fragasso Financial Advisors’ email newsletter that he is stepping into the role of board chairman. Christine Robinette succeeds him as CEO.

Robinette, who has been executive vice president and a member of the firm’s executive team and investment committee for several years, began her career at Fragasso Financial Advisors in 1996.

The leadership team at Fragasso Financial Advisors also includes Daniel Dingus, president since 2014, and Christine Erimias, who was appointed chief financial officer in 2013.

