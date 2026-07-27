Free academy for residents to learn about city government returning to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Corey O’Connor’s Administration has announced the return of the Civic Leadership Academy, a free 10-week course aimed at providing residents with a deeper understanding of city government.

The program will run on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. between September and December. Participants will engage directly with leaders from city departments, authorities and bureaus each week.

“We are excited to bring back the Civic Leadership Academy because we want to engage our residents and offer them a deeper understanding of city government,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “This is an important program for transparency that also empowers community leadership and partnership with our neighborhoods.”

Each weekly session will feature presentations, discussions and site visits with city government leaders. These leaders are responsible for various areas of local government operations. The academy seeks to teach residents how government operates and how to productively engage with the City of Pittsburgh.

Participants in the Civic Leadership Academy are expected to serve as ambassadors for their communities. This role is intended to strengthen the relationship between city government and the neighborhoods it serves, both during and after the course. The program has limited participation.

Eligibility for the program includes residents of the City of Pittsburgh, or individuals who operate a business, non-profit or conduct community impact work within city limits.

Applications for the Civic Leadership Academy are currently open and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. Click here if you would like to apply.

Questions regarding the program or application process can be directed to CLA@pittsburghpa.gov.

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