Confirmed cyclosporiasis cases grow slightly in Allegheny County over weekend

Confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have grown slightly in Allegheny County.

An official with the Allegheny County Health Department says as of 9 p.m. Sunday, there are 35 confirmed cases. That’s nine more than the last update the health department gave Channel 11 on Friday.

Last week, Pennsylvania was officially added to the cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico and often served at Taco Bell restaurants.

So far, nine states are officially linked to the outbreak, the CDC says. Nearly 2,000 cases have been confirmed, and 98 people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC warns the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the currently reported number.

Cyclosporiasis is an illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite. If you are experiencing symptoms — which include diarrhea and other flu-like symptoms — the CDC urges you to call your doctor and get tested.

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