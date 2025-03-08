Free classes at CCAC now available to Allegheny County employees

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County employees can now take classes at a local community college.

On Friday, County Executive Sara Innamorato announced that tuition at the Community College of Allegheny County will be free for county employees interested in developing their careers.

The new deal is part of Innamorato’s first executive order. She said it is an important step in improving conditions for the local workforce.

“On my first day in office, I intentionally decided to set a tone for my administration about workforce and announced increased pay for workers at the bottom of our salary scale, increase vacation days, remove barriers to entry and improve other benefits. But that was just the beginning. If we want to deliver world-class service to the people of Allegheny County, we need a comprehensive approach to improving and strengthening our workforce,” said County Executive Innamorato. “We surveyed our workers and heard from thousands of them in the process about what is working and what could be improved at the County. In response, I’m signing my first Executive Order today and ordering several measures to attract, strengthen, and retain talent.”

CCAC is reducing the cost of tuition by 50% and Allegheny County pays the other half.

“The Community College of Allegheny County is excited to partner with Allegheny County to offer its employees access to more than 130 programs of study across nine career paths. We are dedicated to working closely with Allegheny County employees to provide the educational resources they need to achieve their career goals and we are grateful to County Executive Innamorato for the county’s continued support and investment in CCAC,” said CCAC President Dr. Quintin Bullock.

The announcement was made on Employee Appreciation Day.

The county manager will provide details on how to take these classes to Allegheny County employees ahead of the 2025 Summer Academic Term.

