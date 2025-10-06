Free dental, vision and medical clinic coming to Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is organizing a free healthcare clinic at Butler Intermediate High School on Nov. 8-9 to provide essential services to those with limited access to care.

The clinic will offer free dental, vision, and medical services to anyone in need, without requiring insurance or ID. Doors open at 6 a.m. each day, and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Sunday will be a shorter day, so patients are advised to arrive as soon as possible. The parking lot will open at midnight on Nov. 7 and will remain open during the duration of the clinic.

According to a release, RAM Clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities, offering services such as general medical exams, women’s health exams, dental cleanings, extractions, eye exams and prescription glasses made on-site. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM’s free clinics remove the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care.

The clinic is organized in collaboration with Concordia Lutheran Ministries and aims to address the healthcare needs of those who might otherwise go without these essential services.

In some situations, outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather or volunteer cancellations, the parking lot may open earlier, or a smaller number of patients may be served.

For more information on the upcoming RAM Clinic, including how to volunteer or donate, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this free clinic.

