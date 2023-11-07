Free dental, vision & medical services being offered this weekend at Butler Intermediate High School

BUTLER, Pa. — There will be a two-day free clinic at the Butler Intermediate High School. Dental, vision and medical services will be given to all ages.

Organizers said this clinic is a big deal involving hundreds of volunteers to help thousands of people.

“The national group, Remote Area Medical comes to any community that can pull together resources to put on a clinic. We’ve been working for 18 months on this, not only getting the venue provided by our school district but all the providers and volunteers to run the clinic,” said Lynn Mckinnis, Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Organizers said a nonprofit Remote Area Medical does pop clinics across the country and has been invited to set one up for the first time in our region. They teamed up with Concordia Lutheran Ministries, a local senior care provider.

Dental care will take place in the school’s two gymnasiums. Vision care will be given in the teacher’s lounge.

“We have many families that don’t have healthcare. Sometimes they are in pain and need medical needs and hopefully this addresses some of those,” said Dr. Brian White.

Superintendent Brian White said about 46% of their students live in poverty.

“There are a lot of social services to support those students and families participating, mental and behavioral health, sometimes that doesn’t always translate to medical care,” said Dr. White.

The clinic will be on Nov. 11 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. No preregistration or ID is required.

The clinic is first come, first served. Organizers said a lot of people will start lining up very early Saturday morning, as early as midnight.

