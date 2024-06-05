Free outdoor workspaces at the U.S. Steel Tower Plaza available through September

PITTSBURGH — The Office Retreat at U.S. Steel Tower Plaza is back, offering three unique outdoor workspaces.

The workspaces, which can be booked for up to four hours at a time, can be used for desktop working, client meetings or business gatherings from June through September.

Spaces are free to reserve on a first-come, first-served basis Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The downtown workspaces were created to provide a unique outdoor experience for team meetings, office lunches or simply an opportunity to work outside, according to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Reservations for the Florence, Eames and Saarinen workspaces can be made through the PDP’s website.

