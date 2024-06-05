Local

Free outdoor workspaces at the U.S. Steel Tower Plaza available through September

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

U.S. Steel Tower A sign marks the headquarters for UPMC, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, atop the US Steel tower, . in the skyline of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — The Office Retreat at U.S. Steel Tower Plaza is back, offering three unique outdoor workspaces.

The workspaces, which can be booked for up to four hours at a time, can be used for desktop working, client meetings or business gatherings from June through September.

Spaces are free to reserve on a first-come, first-served basis Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The downtown workspaces were created to provide a unique outdoor experience for team meetings, office lunches or simply an opportunity to work outside, according to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Reservations for the Florence, Eames and Saarinen workspaces can be made through the PDP’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh police sergeant facing charges over accusations he falsified time cards
  • AT&T reports nationwide outages; issue resolved, company says
  • Contractor of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth Celebration owes thousands in back taxes, court docs show
  • VIDEO: Deacon who tackled gunman on church livestream honored with proclamation by the city
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read