Freedom House EMS program in Pittsburgh graduates new class, celebrates 5 years since revival

PITTSBURGH — The Freedom House Academy in Pittsburgh celebrated a new class of EMS graduates on Friday.

The program is named after the original Freedom House Ambulance Service in the Hill District, the first modern ambulance service that was staffed entirely by Black men and women.

The program is now celebrating its fifth year of reviving the original model.

A few alumni came back for Friday’s ceremony. One of them, Oliver Robinson, told Channel 11 that the program changed his life as he continues his education.

“If I didn’t have Freedom House to start me off, the foundation to start me off, I don’t think I would be at the position I am right now, even wanting to continue pursuing being an EMT, but I’m confident now,” said Robinson, who graduated in 2025.

