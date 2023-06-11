Friends, family remember 15-year-old boy killed during shooting at graduation party in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Friends and family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in New Castle held a balloon release in his honor at the spot he was killed, just hours after shots were fired.

Damian Jackson and two other teen boys were shot early Saturday morning. Jackson was taken to a hospital in Allegheny County where he later died.

Jackson’s mother said her son was very family oriented and loved his four brothers and sister.

“He’s a really good friend,” said Marc Robinson who knew Jackson. “That’s what I got to say. He’s a good friend. Helping me around and stuff when my brother and him be playing around. He’s a good friend.”

Police said the teen was at a high school graduation party at Bollinger Playground celebrating with friends.

“They were just having fun,” Robinson said. “It’s graduation. It’s almost summer.”

Robinson, 12, said he was outside at his aunt’s house across the street when gunfire erupted.

“I just heard the gunshots, and I just went into the house because they sounded like [they were] right next to the house,” he said. “I remember my mom told me, ‘When you hear gunshots, go somewhere safe.’”

Robinson said his older brother was at that graduation party and he wanted to go but didn’t. He’s thankful his brother wasn’t hurt, adding that the seemingly endless gun violence makes him want to stay inside.

“It’s just scary,” Robinson said. “Maybe I might get shot. I’m just scared a little bit.”

The stepmom of the other boy who was shot told Channel 11 he is 13 years old and was shot in the shoulder. He’s now recovering.

As for the other teen who was shot, there is no update on his condition but at last check was still in the hospital.

The police chief said the shooting is still under investigation and would not say if they have a suspect.

