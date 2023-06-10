15-year-old boy dead after shooting in New Castle, 2 other juveniles injured

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy is dead and two other juveniles were injured after a shooting at a playground in Lawrence County.

According to New Castle police on Facebook, the shooting happened at Bollinger Playground at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said all three victims were teenage boys and said they were shot during a graduation celebration.

Authorities say around 50 people were at the party when shots were fired.

The condition of the two surviving victims is unknown at this time.

Police will not comment on if there is a suspect.

Any witnesses that may have been at the party or anyone with information about the shooting, please contact the New Castle Police Criminal Investigation Division at 724-656-3586.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group