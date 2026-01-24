Frigid wind chills precede major winter storm

PITTSBURGH — It’s brutal out there! Air temperatures are around zero in the city and well below zero as you go north of town. Wind chills could be as low as -15 if you’re headed out this morning. Be prepared for the cold and make sure you cover all exposed skin.

Highs will only make it into the low teens and hold steady this evening as we await the storm to arrive overnight. Most areas will see snow begin sometime around midnight, with the flakes intensifying overnight and into Sunday morning.

The heaviest snow Sunday will be from roughly mid-morning through the afternoon with rates that could be in excess of 1-2 inches per hour at times. Recent trends suggest a “warm nose” of air aloft could transition some areas to sleet or perhaps freezing rain for a period of time. That is most likely for areas along/south of I-70 and across the higher terrain over Westmoreland/Fayette counties, where snow totals could be held down a bit.

On average, many areas from Pittsburgh north can expect double-digit totals, with some places picking up over a foot under heavier bands. Steady snow will transition to snow showers Sunday night. As temperatures fall back into the teens during this time, additional light accumulation is expected.

Much of next week looks quiet but very cold, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits to near zero.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group