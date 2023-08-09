Frzy, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to come together for one-night-only concert

Pittsburgh rapper Harvey “Frzy” Daniels and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will come together on the Heinz Hall stage for “The Glorious Succession of Frzy,” a one-night-only concert.

The concert, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, will be the world premiere of an orchestration of Frzy’s soon-to-be-released album “Success.” Tickets are on a Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presale now at the Heinz Hall Box Office and go on sale to the general public on 10 a.m. Friday.

Frzy and his band “The Faculty” and DJ Solo will join the full Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Associate Conductor Moon Doh, for this performance. The orchestral arrangements of “Succession” are being created by Christian Kriegeskotte, a Pittsburgh composer and writer.

This is the first time that a full orchestration of a full rap album has been performed by either Frzy or the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The concert is expected to be about 90 minutes long.

“It was my childhood dream to be on the Heinz Hall stage with the PSO because classic music represented genius to me. I never learned to read music, so I learned how to speak it. This historic and unique collaboration featuring my new album, ‘Succession,’ is orchestrated as my love letter to Pittsburgh. The performance promises to transcend the audience to a place where they are the ink, the orchestra is the pen, and the stage is the paper,” said Daniels. “It’s poignant that this announcement comes while we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop that is now a world sensation. The first tour in 1984 was greeted by skepticism but became a million-dollar sensation and began a global cultural movement. This concert is a celebration of Pittsburgh and its artists.”

More information is available at pittsburghsymphony.org.

