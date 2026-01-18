Fugitive accused of probation, parole violations for attempted homicide case located in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A wanted man on parole and probation for attempted homicide was taken into custody in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Allegheny County Sheriff says Tyrus Campbell, 35, pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, back in 2014. He was sentenced to 6-12 years in prison, followed by eight years of probation.

Last month, the sheriff’s office says Campbell was declared a fugitive when a bench warrant was issued for violations of his parole and probation on that case. Additionally, he had an active warrant out of Pittsburgh on charges of strangulation and simple assault.

Detectives this week reportedly learned that Campbell was in a residence along Reed Street in Pittsburgh. They went to the residence on Friday and eventually found him at the top of a stairwell.

The sheriff’s office says Campbell complied with orders to come down and he was taken into custody, then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group