Fugitive captured in New Stanton, sheriff says

A fugitive wanted on multiple charges was found hiding at a hotel in New Stanton, according to officials.

For the past month, deputies with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit have been investigating the location of Matthew McCulley, who was wanted by four agencies on charges including felony access device fraud, fleeing and simple assault.

Last week, deputies followed a lead to a hotel in New Stanton, where they found McCulley concealing himself under a pile of clothing. He was taken into custody without incident.

A vehicle that he was found with was allegedly stolen.

New charges are expected to be filed. McCulley is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison with his bail revoked.

