Fugitive found in attic of Pittsburgh home, sheriff says

PITTSBURGH — A man with multiple warrants was arrested Friday after being found by detectives in the attic of a Pittsburgh home.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Davon James, 32, has been a fugitive for the last month after probation violation warrants were issued in two cases that involved guilty pleas to firearms violations.

James also had an active warrant out of Pittsburgh for several charges, including strangulation, simple assault and robbery.

Detectives reportedly learned this week that James was inside a home on Hubbard Street. They went to the home on Friday and were permitted to search for James.

Initially, detectives didn’t locate him. But, they noticed an attic access opening in the second-floor ceiling. Once they looked inside the attic, they noticed what “appeared to be hair braids sticking out of the insulation.”

Detectives then started ordering James, who was completely covered by insulation, out of the attic.

He complied with orders and was taken into custody, then later transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group