Fugitive who previously pleaded guilty to multiple burglaries arrested in Mt. Oliver

MT OLIVER, Pa. — A fugitive who previously pleaded guilty to multiple burglaries was arrested in Mt. Oliver on Monday morning.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Johnny Foster, 39, has been on the run for the past two months, when warrants were issued for his arrest for probation violations.

Foster previously pleaded guilty to three separate burglaries and a fourth case of receiving stolen property.

Detectives said they recently learned Foster was staying inside a house on Rustic Avenue. After going there, they found him hiding under a table and took him into custody without incident.

Foster was also charged with retail theft twice in February. Police said he tried to steal over $800 worth of merchandise from DICK’s Sporting Goods in South Hills Village and over $500 worth of goods from Kohl’s in Ross Township.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

