Fugitive with multiple warrants arrested in Allegheny County

A fugitive wanted on warrants in multiple counties was arrested in Allegheny County on Tuesday.

Washington County Sheriff Tony Andronas says Mason Smith, 35, of Washington, was wanted in Washington County for an adult probation warrant and two PFA violations. He was wanted in Allegheny County on a number of charges, including four felony counts stemming from sexual assault.

Deputies have been looking for Smith for a month, and eventually learned that he was staying at the Fort Pitt Motel in Oakdale. After setting up surveillance in the area, he was taken into custody without incident.

Smith is now being held in the Washington County Correctional Facility.

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