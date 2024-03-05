Local

Fully Loaded Comedy Festival coming to Pittsburgh in June

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A popular stand-up comedian and podcast host is bringing his comedy festival to Pittsburgh.

Bert Kreischer’s third annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival comes to PPG Paints Arena on June 22. The event, inspired by outdoor music festivals, brings together top comedians for an unforgettable show.

The “fully loaded” comedy event features Bert Kreischer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are already on sale with code LOADED.

The 2023 Fully Loaded Comedy Festival saw record-breaking attendance numbers and this year is expected to be even larger in 2024.

