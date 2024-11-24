Fundraiser benefits local chapter of organization that places wreaths on veteran graves

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — On Saturday, community members in North Huntingdon helped support the local chapter of Wreaths Across America.

The chapter was raising funds to buy wreaths for the graves of local veterans by holding an auction and raffle. Area crafters and vendors were also selling goods to help the cause.

The organization needs around 3,000 wreaths to place on the graves of veterans buried at three cemeteries in North Huntingdon and Irwin.

“We are about $7,000 short of our goal for the year,” Stephanie Vozar said. “It has to be donated on or before December 3rd to meet our goal, so we’re trying really hard to meet it.”

The community can also help the North Huntingdon Chapter of Wreaths Across America by sponsoring a wreath or volunteering at the wreath-laying ceremony on Dec. 14. Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group