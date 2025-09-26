Furloughs, major budget cuts underway in Armstrong County as state budget impasse continues

KITTANNING, Pa. — The Armstrong County Commissioners are standing in a united front after a series of major budget cuts and furloughs as a direct result of the Pennsylvania state budget impasse.

John Strate, Chairman of the Commission, said, “We are frustrated! They need to come back to the table. I don’t know what they’re doing. Are they worried today that our seniors might go without? They should be. They should be at the table coming up with a result!”

The local Area Agency on Aging gets all of its funding from the state.

Now, meals will be stopped, and assistance like medic alert buttons will be eliminated.

“This is very personal,” said Commissioner Anthony Shea. “The socialization these seniors get is very important. You might take it for granted, talking to somebody, but that’s their highlight of the day.”

“We have to close down eight senior centers,” said Lisa Shaffer, “We are keeping one open by law, we have to keep one open five days a week. So, we are keeping our Kittanning center open.”

80% of funding for Children, Youth and Families comes from the state.

Paula McClure, CYF Administrator, said, “We are mandated, so we can’t just stop providing services and we still have to ensure the safety of children if they can’t be maintained safely in their home…then they are entering a foster home.”

“We are hoping that on Monday or Tuesday that the state bumps up or puts on the agenda some type of continuing resolution to do flat funding for school districts and counties,” said Commissioner Pat Fabian.

GOP State Senator Abby Major said the budget is not even on the House schedule next week.

“We aren’t talking about the pressing issue right now, which is the budget impasse,” said Senator Major.

She said the Senate sent the Appropriations Committee a stopgap budget to fund counties while negotiations continue.

“It passed in the House appropriations committee, bipartisan and everything and we haven’t been called back to vote on it on the floor yet,” said Senator Major.

“Armstrong County folks, call your Armstrong County representatives. All of the other counties seeing this news broadcast right now, reach out to your representatives,” said Commissioner Strate. “Those are the ones who are going to have to solve this issue, get to the table, pass this budget, so we all can operate and take care of these folks.”

