Columbia Gas is urging people to take safety precautions against carbon monoxide, since colder weather will have furnaces running more often.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless and non-corrosive gas produced when fuels burn incompletely due to insufficient oxygen.

Although natural gas does not naturally contain carbon monoxide, the toxic gas can form when natural gas, gasoline, wood, propane or oil fail to combust properly. The gas poses an immediate health hazard and can be fatal within five minutes at high concentrations.

To prevent carbon monoxide buildup, the utility company advises residents to take several safety precautions, like installing carbon monoxide detectors and verifying that existing alarms function properly.

Homeowners should also make sure all fuel-burning equipment, including coal, wood, natural gas, propane, pellet stoves, kerosene and fuel oil systems, are inspected and operating properly. Columbia Gas also recommends hiring a professional to install all fuel-burning appliances, like ovens and dryers.

When it comes to burning, ensure there’s adequate indoor ventilation when operating fireplaces or unvented space heaters. Don’t restrict air sources to appliances, never burn charcoal in an enclosed space, and don’t heat homes with gas ovens or burn anything in an unvented fireplace.

Carbon monoxide poisoning produces physical symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and irregular breathing. Other warning signs include ringing in the ears, seeing spots, respiratory failure, loss of consciousness, or feeling ill and tired at home while feeling fine away from the house.

Warning signs inside the home include stale or foul-smelling air, the smell of exhaust fumes, soot around chimney or water heater flue vents and large patches of condensation on walls or windows. Yellow or orange burner flames on natural gas ranges and stoves also indicate improper fuel combustion.

If you think carbon monoxide is present or your CO detector sounds, leave to get fresh air, call 911 and contact Columbia Gas. Do not go back inside until repairs are made.

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