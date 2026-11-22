INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking for help finding a missing man who is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Investigators say Kevin Peterman, 39, was last seen in the 8500 block of U.S. 422 in Armstrong Township, Indiana County, around 8 p.m. Saturday. He was driving a silver 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with Pennsylvania registration NFX8397.

Peterman is believed to be at “special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.” No further information was made available.

Peterman is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Peterman’s location should call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group