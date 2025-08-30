Future of local business uncertain amid rising food prices

PITTSBURGH — The doors are locked tonight at two restaurants run by a local distillery.

Maggie’s Farm Rum is in the Strip District and in Upper Saint Clair.

The owner says that the South Hills location is closed for good after only a year in business due to rising food prices.

Posted on the door of their Upper St. Clair location is a letter to guests thanking them for their support.

After just one year in business, Maggie’s Farm Rum announced it would permanently close its restaurant and bar at its Upper St Clair location due to economic uncertainty and the rising cost of food.

“It’s hard to compete when people are just looking at cost, and people’s budgets are tight,” said Pittsburgh resident Tina.

Owners had made no announcements about closing their strip district location -- in fact, they asked guests to support their Smallman Street location, but today, when Channel 11 arrived, the doors were locked and online, the business said it was closed.

According to recent studies, nearly 20 percent of restaurants close within their first year of business.

Channel 11 asked one of the owners if they had plans to reopen the Smallman location and he said they were figuring things out…other local businesses in the area told us when one shop closes, it can have a ripple effect.

“It’s definitely an impact we want, foot traffic in the area, and whenever a business closes, it cuts down on the foot traffic,” said Al, a worker at Yinzers.

Right now, it is unclear if the location will reopen.

Channel 11 will continue to follow as we learn more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group