Game Commission wardens rescue deer with jug stuck on its head in Allegheny County

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Pennsylvania Game Commission wardens rescued a deer that had a jug stuck on its head.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said wardens from their southwest region received multiple calls about the white-tailed deer spotted struggling in the Jefferson Hills area.

Sergeant April Whitsell and Warden Tyler Castronova tried to remove the jug from the deer’s head multiple times, but it rushed away a few times.

On Monday, they were able to tranquilize the animal and remove the jug.

They stayed to make sure the deer was healthy and alert before moving on.

