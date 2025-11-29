Garage damaged by fire on Thanksgiving in Washington County

MARIANNA, Pa. — A garage was damaged by fire on Thanksgiving in Washington County.

According to the Marianna Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was reported on Fulton Street in Marianna around 7:58 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find fire in a garage and a house at risk of catching.

Crews battled the fire with help from several mutual aid departments.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.

