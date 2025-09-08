Gas prices jump by 11 cents in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Prices at the pump have jumped up in and around the Pittsburgh region in the last week.

According to AAA, gas prices are 11 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $3.379, which is 18 cents more than the national average of $3.199. The national average is four cents more than a month ago but eight cents less than a year ago.

Drivers in the Pittsburgh region are paying even more on average. Most of the counties in the Channel 11 viewing area are paying between $3.50 to $3.646.

According to AAA, prices jumped at the end of August because of a temporary outage at the Midwest’s largest refinery. But, AAA said prices quickly stabilized when the refinery came back online in just a few days.

GasBuddy’s analysts are hopeful any increases in prices will be short-lived, since the transition to winter gasoline occurs soon and OPEC+ recently announced an increase in oil production starting in October. They predict price relief could arrive by the end of the month.

