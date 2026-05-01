Gas prices in Pittsburgh area reach new high

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in the Pittsburgh area have reached a new high amid the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran.

According to AAA, gas prices are rising again nationwide after a roughly two-week downturn. The national average is now the highest it’s been since late July 2022, following escalation of the Russia-Ukraine War.

AAA reports that the average price of regular unleaded fuel in Pittsburgh on Friday was $4.543, compared to $4.378 on Thursday and $3.627 a year ago.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel in Pittsburgh sat at $6.070 on Friday. A new record high average of $6.155 was set on April 10, 2026.

The highest recorded average price in the Pittsburgh area was $5.054 on June 12, 2022.

The average cost of regular unleaded across Pennsylvania on Friday was $4.417, compared to $5.071 on June 12, 2022.

The national average of regular unleaded reached $4.392 on Friday. June 14, 2022, saw the highest national average at $5.016.

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