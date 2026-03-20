Gecko Robotics inks U.S. Navy contract with $71M ceiling

PITTSBURGH — North Shore-based Gecko Robotics announced it secured a five-year contract from the U.S. Navy with a ceiling of $71 million.

The company utilizes a suite of robotics and artificial intelligence to perform inspections of infrastructure that would be difficult or dangerous for a human to complete. Gecko, which has previously worked with the Navy, will now start working on 18 ships in the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“Where value hasn’t improved, that’s where opportunity lives,” Navy Chief Technology Officer Justin Fanelli said in a prepared statement. “Cracking the cost equation is just as important as cracking the physics equation. We’re now seeing solutions that make innovation adoption easier and in doing so save time, money and risk. When these American companies, pure-play defense and dual-use companies like Gecko Robotics, choose to do hard things and move the needle on our outcome metrics, not by percentage points but by orders of magnitude, it results in faster, better portfolio management.”

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