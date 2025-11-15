Get Ready For Pitt vs. Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

It’s officially game day on the North Shore of Pittsburgh as the 22nd-ranked Pitt Panthers will take on No. 9 Notre Dame.

Both the Panthers and Fighting Irish are 7-2, with Notre Dame riding a seven-game win streak after losing its first two games of the season to Miami and Texas A&M.

Pitt is on a five-game win streak and coming off a bye week. Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel is set to make his sixth start of his collegiate career. Running back Desmond Reid returns from injury for Saturday’s matchup.

