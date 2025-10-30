Giant Eagle Foundation donates $1M to food banks across region

The Giant Eagle Foundation has announced a $1 million donation to support regional food bank partners across its five-state operating area, addressing the growing demand for food assistance.

This significant contribution comes at a time when food banks are experiencing unprecedented need from communities nationwide. Giant Eagle, Inc. has a longstanding commitment to supporting food banks, donating the equivalent of 20 million meals annually through its supermarkets, according to a release.

“We are grateful for the steadfast leadership our food bank partners continue to demonstrate amid these extraordinary challenges,” said Bill Artman, Giant Eagle President and CEO.

In addition to the $1 million donation, Giant Eagle is actively engaging its customers and team members in supporting local food banks. The company is running a register donation campaign at its more than 200 Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets, which will continue through Dec. 24.

Customers have the option to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their grocery bill at checkout, with all proceeds going directly to the food bank serving their local community.

Giant Eagle said it remains in close contact with its food bank partners to explore additional avenues of support.

