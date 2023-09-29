Local

Giant Eagle offering more vaccines, including shot for new COVID-19 variant

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle announced its pharmacies will be offering more vaccines intended to provide enhanced protection against diseases.

The vaccines will cover the BA.2.86 ‘Pirola’ variant of COVID-19, influenza, RSV and more.

“At Giant Eagle, we believe our communities deserve the best possible access to healthcare and wellness services,” said Senior Vice President of Pharmacy for Giant Eagle Mike Chappell. “We’re pleased to offer a wide range of over-the-counter products along with prescription fulfillment and vaccination services all in one convenient location.”

The vaccines are now available at all Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations.

