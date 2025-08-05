Giant Eagle partners with Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs to help customers save on prescriptions

Giant Eagle Pharmacy is partnering with Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company to offer customers significant savings on prescription medications.

The partnership aims to extend affordable prescription medication options across Giant Eagle’s five-state footprint, leveraging the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company’s approach to negotiating drug prices directly with manufacturers.

“Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company’s mission is to offer safe medicines at the lowest possible price,” according to the company’s statement.

The announcement will be made on Wednesday by Mark Cuban, co-founder of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, and Bill Artman, President and CEO of Giant Eagle.

Customers will benefit from the Team Cuban Card pharmacy benefit card, which can now be used at Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations, providing transparency on the costs involved in providing medications.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group