Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh Pirates come together to donate to 412 Food Rescue

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Pirates came together to make a donation to 412 Food Rescue.

Every time a customer used their Advantage card to buy a discounted Pirates ticket, a portion was donated to 412 Food Rescue, a non-profit that works to prevent food waste.

412 Food Rescue was presented with a check for $26,559 on Wednesday.

Neil Walker and the Pirate Parrot were on hand for the presentation.

During the presentation, volunteers from Giant Eagle and the Pirates participated in 412 Food Rescue’s bagging program.

