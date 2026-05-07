Giant Eagle recalls turkey products sold in 5 states due to possible metal fragment contamination

Giant Eagle is recalling certain turkey products because they may be contaminated with metal fragments.

On Thursday, Giant Eagle said roasted turkey items made at Fresh Food Manufacturing in Freedom, Pennsylvania, could contain the fragments. The company learned about the issue during a routine inspection.

Giant Eagle said the following items are at risk:

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

UPC: 28684900000



Best By Date: Through May 12, 2026

Roasted Turkey Breast Entree

UPC: 25689600000



Best By Date: Through May 12, 2026

Roasted Turkey Breast with Gravy Entree

UPC: 25689700000



Through May 12, 2026

Roasted Turkey Meal (B)

UPC: 25688200000



Best By Date: Through May 11, 2026

Turkey Pot Pie

UPC: 20696900000



Best By Date: Through May 11, 2026

Roasted Turkey Breast

UPC: 25691700000



Best By Date: Through May 10, 2026



Customers

Giant Eagle said the products started selling at supermarkets in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and Indiana on April 28.

Customers should not eat the product and anyone who still has it is asked to throw it out.

Giant Eagle is offering a refund to anyone who brings their receipts to Giant Eagle or Market District locations.

The company is using its database to contact customers who may have bought the products over the phone.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

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