Giant Eagle responds to Schwebel Baking Company closing, looking to introduce more bread options

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is reacting to Schwebel Baking Company’s announcement that it’s winding down its operations, saying they “were saddened” to learn of the closure.

Last week, the company said its wind-down will include the Youngstown and Hebron bakeries, retail stores and distribution centers. Operations are expected to continue through the Fourth of July weekend before tapering off through the summer.

"We were saddened to learn of the planned closure of Schwebel Baking Company. Giant Eagle has enjoyed a strong partnership with Schwebel’s for many years," Giant Eagle said in a statement to Channel 11. “ Schwebel’s has been the source for both Schwebel’s-branded bread and our Giant Eagle-branded bread. Customers can be assured that a wide variety of bread options will continue to be available as we work to introduce additional value-oriented bread options in the near future.”

Schwebel’s was founded in 1906 and is based in Youngstown. It sells bakery products across Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, with outlets in McKeesport and Bridgeville.

The company reported dealing with aging facilities and equipment, labor obligations and decreased demand. Schwebel’s was ultimately unable to secure a viable sale or investment despite “comprehensive efforts to explore all financing and strategic alternatives,” according to a release.

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