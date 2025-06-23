Giant Eagle workers approve new contract with 94% support, securing wage increases

Almost 5,000 Giant Eagle union workers have agreed to terms on a new four-year agreement with the grocery chain.

UFCW Local 1776 members at 34 Giant Eagle stores across Pennsylvania and West Virginia approved a new four-year contract. UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young IV said the members voted 94% in support of the new agreement.

“I want to thank our bargaining committee for their hard work in negotiating a strong contract. This agreement provides wage increases, improved retirement plan funding, and maintains the excellent health and welfare benefit our members have,” Young said in a release.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group