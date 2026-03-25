Gift card scam costs elderly Butler County woman hundreds of dollars

CLEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County are investigating a gift card scam that cost an elderly woman hundreds of dollars.

According to a release, the woman, who is in her 70s, told police that she was contacted in May 2025 by an unknown man over WhatsApp. The two had conversations until Feb. 14.

The woman believed the man would visit her, PSP says. At his request, she bought $700 worth of gift cards and gave him the numbers to buy the plane ticket.

The man then asked for another $10,000, but the victim didn’t pay. PSP says the man never showed up and wouldn’t answer calls or texts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PSP Butler.

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