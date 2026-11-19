GLIPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Gilpin Township Municipal Authority issued a mandatory water conservation notice for its entire service area, effective immediately. The directive comes after a supply problem caused declining water levels in local storage tanks.

The shortage stems from problems with the township’s primary water supplier. Township Municipal Authority Chairman Bob Swarmer reported that “the Authority is experiencing unusually low incoming water pressure from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC), which supplies water to GTMA.”

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is working to increase the pressure and volume of water sent to the township, though incoming pressure remains significantly below normal operating levels. Township Supervisor Charles Stull emphasized that “this issue originates with the water pressure being supplied by MAWC, not a failure of GTMA’s water distribution system.”

To help reservoirs recover, the water authority instructed residents to cut back on usage. The utility announced that “all GTMA customers are being directed to conserve water and avoid unnecessary water usage to allow the Authority’s storage tanks to recover to appropriate levels.”

The agency is also alerting residents directly through an automated telephone notification system.

Stull shared the notice on behalf of the water authority to ensure broad community awareness.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while GTMA works to address the supply issues originating with MAWC,” Stull said.

Township officials stated that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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