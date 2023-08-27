‘The Give Back’: Hairstylists give free back-to-school cuts at East Liberty salon

PITTSBURGH — It started as a vision for Pittsburgh hairstylist Kayla James of Datskayy Custom.

Sunday service of a different kind, where children get their hair done for no charge before heading back to school.

“You see one person doing good, makes another person want to do good, Makes you feel good to do good actually,” James said.

Flossy’s Hair Salon offered the space. Several weeks and donations later, James found herself spearheading a hair force of barbers and braiders -- all of them lending their hands, styling and cutting hair for underprivileged children.

“All together each girl has five heads,” said James. In all, about 25 girls will receive braided hairstyles and 25 boys will get fresh haircuts.

Every child will leave Flossy’s hair salon with a new do and will also receive a bag of school supplies.

James is no stranger to hard knocks herself.

“My Mom did the best that she can, but we struggled. I lived in about 3 shelters in my lifetime,’ she said.

Now, James is using her past as motivation.

Jhustice Jones is getting a new braided hairstyle as she heads to 8th grade.

“My Mom doesn’t have to search around for stylists and stuff. It’s nice because I feel pretty and great,’ said Jhustice Jones.

“They’re gonna go back to school and look nice and all pretty and stuff like that,” James said.

Several Pittsburgh stylists paying it forward -- one head at a time -- so that some children get off to a good start of their school year.

