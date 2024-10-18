Glassport police searching for missing man

GLASSPORT, Pa. — The Glassport Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Philip Scholl has not been in contact with his friends and family, including his young daughters, for an “extended period of time,” according to police.

Scholl is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tribal-style tattoo around his upper arm.

He was last possibly in the City of McKeesport.

If you have any information on Scholl’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 to speak with a Glassport officer.

