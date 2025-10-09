Glassport residents frustrated with mail delivery issues

GLASSPORT, Pa. — Some Glassport residents say their mail is delivered late, never, or to the wrong address.

One neighbor, Paul Richards, says the inconsistent service has caused serious problems, including late delivery of medications.

“I personally have had some crazy issues with some meds that are supposed to be delivered,” Richards said.

He added that delayed bills have also created confusion and late fees.

“I like to pay the bills as soon as I get them because I don’t want to forget,” he said. “Then you start getting late notices, like, what did I do?”

Neighbor Shelley Sboray said she’s had similar issues.

“Checks, application, bills, time-sensitive material — some guy didn’t get his marriage license,” Sboray said. “It’s insane.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. Postal Service reassigned mail sorting and delivery for Glassport to the Pleasant Hills Post Office.

Some neighbors believe this is the reason for worsening delivery issues.

“I’ve gone from Glassport post office to Pleasant Hills, which is now in charge, and then back to Glassport,” Richards said. “They keep saying, ‘We’re going to take care of it,’ and it doesn’t happen.”

In a statement to Channel 11, a USPS spokesperson said:

“To ensure that this matter is immediately corrected, appropriate action has been taken, and we will monitor the delivery of the mail in Glassport.”

