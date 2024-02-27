Local

Go West; Penguins Game 56 vs. Canucks preview

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) deflects a shot with his stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game agains the Winnipeg Jets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

It’s go big or go home for the Pittsburgh Penguins – except they won’t be going home – as they kick off their trip out west with a game Tuesday against the Canucks in Vancouver.

The Penguins (26-21-8) need to win at a furious pace the rest of the season to get into the playoffs, and they open this four-game road trip against one of the best.

Vancouver (38-16-6) leads the Western Conference and is tied with Boston for the most points in the league.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins have won two in a row and have points in three straight (2-0-1), including a wild 7-6 win Sunday against the rival Philadelphia Flyers.

That could be called heading in the right direction after a 3-6-1 stretch.

