Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania opens applications for Give Back Program

PITTSBURGH — Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania announced that applications are open for its Give Back Program.

The program provides retails vouchers to help meet the needs of people in local communities, including in Southwestern Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia.

“The Give Back Program fosters community support through Goodwill vouchers, enabling recipients to embrace new beginnings,” said Monique McIntosh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “The vouchers can be used for things like outfitting a child for school, dressing for success in job interviews, or creating a new living space after homelessness. “By offering these vouchers, we bolster our nonprofit partners, enabling them to address the urgent needs of the people they serve. Together, we’re dismantling barriers and fostering a more resilient, interconnected community.”

The organization said in a news release that since its launch in July 2021, the program has allocated $785,000 to 114 organizations, which directly benefitted 25,706 people.

“In Fayette County, the program has been successful in supporting nonprofits like the Fayette County Community Action Agency. In this case, a single mother of three was having a difficult time getting much-needed household items after a recent move. The program helped her get the items the family needed without straining the family’s limited budget,” said Amy Donaldson, FCCAA Community Based Care Manager. “FCCAA is thrilled to be partnered with Goodwill for the Give Back Program. Having the ability to offer these gift cards to our clients in need is a much-needed resource. We are so thankful for this program.”

Nonprofits interested in applying for the program can visit the Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania website. The deadline for the application is May 15 at 5 p.m.

