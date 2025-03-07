Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to help laid-off federal workers find jobs with Commonwealth

HARRISBURG — Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order to help laid-off federal workers find jobs within the Commonwealth workforce.

Shapiro signed Executive Order 2025-01 on Wednesday. The order states that the areas within Pennsylvania with the highest recruitment needs will be highlighted.

Over 40 state agencies are seeking workers.

Shapiro said it is imperative for Pennsylvania to “attract and retain qualified employees who are drawn to a career in public service.” He continued, saying the people who work for the federal government may possess the necessary skills but end up unemployed due to recent events within the executive branch.

“Under my Administration, we’ve worked to speed up hiring, fill essential vacancies, and recruit more qualified employees who have helped us cut processing times, reduce wait lists, and deliver results for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “Right now, Pennsylvania still has 540 critical jobs to fill - and we have an opportunity to recruit federal workers and veterans who have significant experience and expertise in all of these fields because they’ve held these jobs already at the federal level or in the military. Under this Executive Order, my Administration will consider relevant federal work experience as equivalent to Commonwealth work experience so skilled, experienced federal employees can pre-qualify for existing open positions with the Commonwealth - while continuing to protect pathways for veterans to continue their service.”

To accomplish the goal of filling Pennsylvania vacancies, a new website has been launched that contains information about open positions.

The order states the Office of Administration will create a digital awareness campaign promoting the job opportunities and hold online and in-person recruitment events with people who have work experience within the federal government.

